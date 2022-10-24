Much-Needed Rain for Tuesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Breezy and unseasonably warm conditions rolled over into our Monday. But changes are coming Tuesday...changes that include our best shot at rain across the board in nearly two weeks!

A cooldown coming mid-week

A cold front arrives late Tuesday, bringing showers and embedded thunderstorms along and ahead of it. A couple of storms could be strong late Tuesday afternoon, with a Marginal Risk for isolated severe in play. A Wind Advisory has also been posted for much of the area Tuesday. But it’s RAIN we need, and some places could pick up more than .50″. That won’t be enough to end our drought, but this rain should at least put a dent in it.

Cooler air returns for Wednesday before a bit of warming late week. There will be another chance for showers Saturday into Sunday with temps close to seasonal averages as we move closer to Halloween! At this time, there’s only a slight chance for a lingering shower at trick-or-treat time next Monday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Breezy with showers and a few thunderstorms likely late. High 76. Low 50. Winds S at 17 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High 60. Low 43. Winds W at 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 67. Low 45. Winds E at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 80

Today’s Low: 43

Normal High: 69

Normal Low: 45

Record High: 87 (1921)

Record Low: 24 (1981)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.21″ (-2.65″)

Yearly Precip: 35.71″ (-5.56″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:57 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:03 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 48 /Small Particulate Matter:30 )

Mold Count: Low (4585 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Pollen: Low (3.1 - Ragweed)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.