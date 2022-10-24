Resurfacing project expected to begin on the U.S. 31-W Bypass tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to resurface the U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green from KY 234 Fairview Avenue to U.S. 68 Kentucky Street is expected to begin tonight.

Motorists should expect nighttime lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting.

Crews are expected to begin milling the current pavement tonight with paving expected to begin later this week.

