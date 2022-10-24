Sports Connection, 10-23-22

(WBKO)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sports Connection 10/23 - Segment 1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Overall stats and records keep climbing as we near the end of regular season play in high school football. Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb break down Week 10 district matchups and are joined by Bowling Green Purples powerhouse quarterback Deuce Bailey and lineman Austin Anderson. Basketball season is nearing its debut, and the new South Warren head coach Carlos Quarles gives us preseason insight on all things Spartans boys’ basketball.

Sports Connection 10/23 - Deuce Bailey and Austin Anderson Interview
Sports Connection 10/23 - Carlos Quarles Interview

