Todd County Sheriff's Office looking for man who fled from deputy

Officials say Kobe Dillard fled from a deputy who attempted a traffic stop.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ELKTON, Ky. (WBKO) - The Todd County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who fled from a deputy on Oct. 21.

Officials say K9 Deputy Knight observed a white Dodge Challenger speeding eastbound and attempted to make a traffic stop on US 68-80, when the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.

The deputy pursued the vehicle until it turned onto Gates Road, where the driver abandoned the car and fled on foot into the woods.

Officials were able to identify the driver as Kobe Dillard, who left his license in the car matching the deputy’s description.

Dillard was previously arrested in August for fleeing from the Hopkinsville Police Department.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Dillard should contact Todd County Dispatch at (270) 265-2501.


