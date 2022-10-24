VIDEO: Bowling Green author launches first children’s book

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Local author Tonya L. Matthews will be signing and selling the first of her Children’s Books on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 1-6 p.m. at The Club at Olde Stone located at 950 Village Way in Bowling Green.

The event is open to the public, and coincides with Olde Stone’s annual Fall Festival celebration.

Matthews’ books released this month were “A Girl’s Christmas Gone Perfectly Wrong” and “A Boy Needs Santa Claus Because.”

The books are primarily for children 8 and younger.

“In A Girl’s Christmas Gone Perfectly Wrong, Portia has the perfect Christmas plan, including lots of presents from Santa and a special spot in the parade. But when everything goes wrong, what will Portia do?” said Matthews. “It shares a message of what Christmas is really about. Same with A Boy Needs Santa Claus Because, Bobby tells his dad all the things he believes boys need for Christmas. When he’s older, his list of what boys need is quite different.”

Matthews credits her mother for her creative influence.

“I grew up on a farm with a mother who sewed, gardened, canned, and took care of us four kids. She’d stay busy, and so we did too. I wrote my first book in high school—hand-written in a spiral-bound notebook,” she said. “Then I typed the full manuscript on my typewriter. Writing and creating for me is a healthy outlet.”

