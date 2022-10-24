VIDEO: Bowling Green author launches first children’s book

Local author Tonya L. Matthews will be signing and selling on Tuesday, October 25 from 1-6 p.m. at The Club at Olde Stone located at 950 Village Way in BG.
By Will Whaley
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Local author Tonya L. Matthews will be signing and selling the first of her Children’s Books on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 1-6 p.m. at The Club at Olde Stone located at 950 Village Way in Bowling Green.

The event is open to the public, and coincides with Olde Stone’s annual Fall Festival celebration.

Matthews’ books released this month were “A Girl’s Christmas Gone Perfectly Wrong” and “A Boy Needs Santa Claus Because.”

The books are primarily for children 8 and younger.

“In A Girl’s Christmas Gone Perfectly Wrong, Portia has the perfect Christmas plan, including lots of presents from Santa and a special spot in the parade. But when everything goes wrong, what will Portia do?” said Matthews. “It shares a message of what Christmas is really about. Same with A Boy Needs Santa Claus Because, Bobby tells his dad all the things he believes boys need for Christmas. When he’s older, his list of what boys need is quite different.”

Matthews credits her mother for her creative influence.

“I grew up on a farm with a mother who sewed, gardened, canned, and took care of us four kids. She’d stay busy, and so we did too. I wrote my first book in high school—hand-written in a spiral-bound notebook,” she said. “Then I typed the full manuscript on my typewriter. Writing and creating for me is a healthy outlet.”

For more information, visit here.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wbko
UPDATE: Man killed in Bowling Green shooting identified
Magnolia Street Halloween house brings freakshow to town
Magnolia Street Halloween house brings freakshow to town
Unseen Bowling Green hosted the very popular Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour for Adults,...
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green
More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road.
Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek
The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a 3:18a.m. structure fire.
BGFD responds to a structure fire at Center St. and 5th Ave.

Latest News

Local author Tonya L. Matthews will be signing and selling on Tuesday, October 25th
Local Author Tonya Matthews talks about her new children's book
Magnolia Street
One house on Magnolia Street is getting spooky for the holidays!
Road work (gfx)
Resurfacing project expected to begin on the U.S. 31-W Bypass tonight
Jingle Bell Run
VIDEO: Jingle Bell 5K Run returns to support the Arthritis Foundation