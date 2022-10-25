Authorities investigate threat at Franklin-Simpson High School

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following an alleged threat made this morning at Franklin-Simpson High School.

According to Sheriff Jere Dee Hopson, some graffiti was written on the bathroom wall just a few minutes ago threatening to blow up the school and out of an abundance of caution the building was evacuated.

A text sent to guardians in the district said, “We feel that there is no credibility to this threat but we take all of these situations as serious. We will continue to investigate for the individual responsible.”

After some time, the maintenance and IT department said the building was all clear and all staff and teachers scanned their individual rooms. Students are now back to their regular schedule.

Sheriff Hopson said they are still investigating where the threat came from and who might be responsible.

