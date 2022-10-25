A Caneyville man killed in a single-car crash

LEITCHFIELD, KY. (WBKO) - A Caneyville Man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Grayson County.

On October 23rd, CT Grayson County Central Dispatch received a call about a single-vehicle crash. Sgt. Nick Pruitt discovered a dead male underneath a car near the 3300 block of Shrewsbury Rd. His opening investigation revealed that a white 2005 Nissan passenger car was southbound when it suddenly exited off the right shoulder of the roadway for several feet. The car then overcorrected and crossed both lanes of travel.

The car started to spin before striking a utility pole on the front passenger side. The car then flipped end over end which ejected the driver. The car stopped upright with the driver underneath. Nicholas S. Mudd, 43, of Caneyville was identified and pronounced dead at the scene by the Grayson County Coroner.

Sgt. Pruitt had help at the scene from the Leitchfield Fire Department, Grayson County EMS, and other GCSO personnel. Mudd was not wearing a seatbelt and speed appeared to have played a factor in the crash. The toxicology results are pending.

