Charles Booker travels throughout Southcentral Kentucky for statewide bus tour

Former State Representative and current Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate Charles Booker,...
Former State Representative and current Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate Charles Booker, continues his statewide bus tour. Today, Rep. Booker met with voters in Hart, Taylor, Marion and Boyle Counties.
By William Battle
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Former State Representative and current Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate Charles Booker, continues his statewide bus tour. Today, Rep. Booker met with voters in Hart, Taylor, Marion, and Boyle Counties.

WBKO caught up with Rep. Booker at his stop in Hart County.

Supporters gathered outside The Brew House coffee shop in Munfordville this morning to meet with Booker and speak with him about issues concerning the Commonwealth.

Rep. Booker’s message to Kentuckians is that we should be standing together as a family “From the Hood to the Holler” regardless of party or any demographic that seeks to divide us. “All of us are tired of the government and politicians ignoring us, and disrespecting us. I’m going to make sure the people of Kentucky have leadership that directs money to our commonwealth, helps take care of our families so that we can have true community safety everywhere across the commonwealth,” Booker said.

He also took some time to address misinformation and falsehoods being spread about his campaign.

“You know, my whole campaign is about humanity and regardless of party, we need leaders that will see us, understand our concerns, value our beliefs but then make sure that the government is representing us and not harming us. And so I respect personal beliefs but the government should not be in the business of forcing personal beliefs on others. That’s the worst form of big government and it’s time to lead for a future for all of us,” Booker told WBKO.

Charles Booker will be running against incumbent Senator Rand Paul in November.

