Hailassie earns C-USA Defensive Player of the Week honors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU defensive back Kahlef Hailassie has been named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week after helping the Hilltoppers defeat UAB, 20-17, Friday night at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

Hailassie is the third Hilltopper to win a player of the week award this season, and the second defensive back after Kaleb Oliver was named Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in WKU’s win at Hawaii. Punter Tom Ellard was named Special Teams Player of the Week last week for his role in the Tops’ win over Middle Tennessee.

The redshirt junior had one of the best games of his career Friday night against UAB. Hailassie was involved in three of the WKU defense’s four forced turnovers on the night. He recovered one fumble, forced another that was recovered by a teammate, and came up with a critical interception late in the game to preserve the WKU lead so the offense could run out the clock and secure the victory. With the Hilltoppers leading 20-17 in the closing minutes, UAB drove all the way to the WKU 10-yard line, threatening to tie or take the lead. On third down, the Blazers threw a pass to the front corner of the end zone which Hailassie intercepted to get the ball back to the offense. The California native also added five tackles to his stat line with 0.5 for loss.

Hailassie and the rest of the Tops will now prepare for their homecoming game again North Texas on Saturday, Oct. 29. Kickoff against the Mean Green is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Stadium.

