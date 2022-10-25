Henkel identified as a source of Lost River suds, what’s next?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been months since an investigation began into the mysterious suds at Lost River Cave.

“In the last 12 months, the number of incidents and the volume of suds really dramatically increased,” said Lost River Cave Executive Director, Rho Lansden. “All really culminating in July, when we had about eight feet of soapsuds in the entrance of the cave.”

It was found that a faulty piece of wastewater handling infrastructure at Henkel, which produces various household cleaners, was leaking water and detergent into the subsurface.

Officials will have to wait until the next heavy rainfall to confirm Henkel as the only source of suds, but things are looking to clear up.

“Given the lack of precipitation, we haven’t seen any issues with the cave, the sampling that we’re doing indicates that all of the substances that were in the water that was causing the issue are continuing to decline,” said City Environmental Manager, Matt Powell.

The next steps in the investigation will be reviewing Henkel’s plan for corrective action to ensure the problem is solved.

“Over the next 24 months, the facility is going to be making a series of improvements and doing some testing and continued monitoring to ensure that the problem is indeed abated and that it’s not going to reoccur,” Powell said.

Regarding financial compensation, Powell says he can only speak for the city.

“Once the city of Bowling Green essentially reaches the end of the active stage of the investigation, we will submit our costs to that industrial user to be reimbursed,” Powell said. “Any third-party exchange of funds? It’s not something that I oversee or have anything to do with at all.”

As far as the cave ecosystem is concerned, Lansden says she’s hopeful the cave, and watershed, will overcome.

“There has obviously been an impact on the cave wildlife,” Lansden said. “But we do hope that the cave will regenerate and bounce back, as well as the whole entire watershed system.”

Lansden says she is relieved the suds situation looks to be ending but hopes the community will remember to appreciate the city’s unique environment.

“We’re living in karst where the groundwater immediately is impacted by what we put out on the surface in our driveways, our lawns, and industrial areas.”

Henkel has released a statement addressing the suds issue, which reads:

“Protecting our environment is one of our top priorities. Henkel has cooperated diligently to support local officials in their ongoing investigation into potential sources of the foaming in the Lost River Cave, and we will continue to do so. We are cooperating fully with the City to address the requirements in the Notice of Violation.”

