Local waste management shows it’s easy being green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some say it isn’t easy being green, but local waste management organizations are hoping to change that.

First there’s Recylops, an uber-esque recycling service that was announced last month as the new recycling service for Warren County.

“We are focused on providing recycling collection programs in places that either had to cancel their program, most often due to cost, or in places that peri-urban or peri-rural situations that never had the wherewithal to have their own recycling program to begin with,” said Recyclops Vice President, Dennis Wise.

Then there’s Compost Bowling Green. A similar concept, but with door-to-door pick-up for compostables.

“Composting allows us to produce this closed loop in the case of food,” said Charlie O’Connell, owner and operator of Compost Bowling Green. “We grow it, we eat it, we waste some of it, we use it to grow again, and then we eat again. So it’s positive for everybody.”

All in an effort to keep the green in Bowling Green.

“I think that there’s a lot of potential in what we’re doing where people, it seems to me, are becoming environmentally minded. People are wanting to take on new green initiatives,” O’Connell said.

“When you have a major university, like Western Kentucky, and their home city, Bowling Green, not having a recycling program, we really thought we can make a difference there,” Wise said.

Both are working not to just help the city’s environment …

“Methane is a potent greenhouse gas that can be released to the atmosphere. But, when we compost, we don’t produce that methane gas.” O’Connell said. “On top of that, we’re producing the healthy soil element that can be added to our gardens.”

But also, its checkbook.

“It’s also a green, meaning, you know, financial dollars and cents issue. So this is not a political thing. This goes across all aisles,” Wise said. “It really is important to get these materials out of the waste stream so that you’re not paying to bury them.”

While both programs are just starting out, with Recyclops at 1000 subscribers and Compost Bowling Green at 50, they’re hopeful that they’ll make their mark in Warren County.

“It’s really about continuing that and making it to that goal of 5000 plus households, within the first, I would say, a year and a half to two years that we can be there,” Wise said.

“I would love to see more big producers come on line with us. That would provide us with the volume that we need to produce more compost,” O’Connell said.

Recyclops is the first recycling service in Bowling Green in three years.

More information on Compost Bowling Green and Recyclops can be found on their websites.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.