Matthews tabbed C-USA Offensive Player of the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lauren Matthews led the Hilltoppers in kills in both weekend matches, including racking up her season-high 23 kills against Middle Tennessee Sunday.

The middle hitter averaged 6.33 kills per set and operated on a .453 hitting clip through the weekend, bringing her season average to an even .400.

Homecoming on The Hill this week, WKU will stay home and will welcome UAB next Friday, October 28, and Louisiana Tech for Alumni Night on Saturday, October 29.

