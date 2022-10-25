Matthews tabbed C-USA Offensive Player of the Week

Lauren Matthews named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week
Lauren Matthews named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lauren Matthews led the Hilltoppers in kills in both weekend matches, including racking up her season-high 23 kills against Middle Tennessee Sunday.

The middle hitter averaged 6.33 kills per set and operated on a .453 hitting clip through the weekend, bringing her season average to an even .400.

Homecoming on The Hill this week, WKU will stay home and will welcome UAB next Friday, October 28, and Louisiana Tech for Alumni Night on Saturday, October 29.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wbko
UPDATE: Man killed in Bowling Green shooting identified
Magnolia Street Halloween house brings freakshow to town
Magnolia Street Halloween house brings freakshow to town
Unseen Bowling Green hosted the very popular Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour for Adults,...
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green
More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road.
Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek
Man crashes car into lake at Basil Griffin Park and arrested on DUI charge.
Man arrested on DUI after crashing truck into water

Latest News

Hailassie makes tackle vs UAB
Hailassie earns C-USA Defensive Player of the Week honors
Kentucky became the first school to partner with the late Kobe Bryant's foundation, Mamba...
UK becomes first school to partner with Kobe Bryant’s foundation
Bowling Green boys' soccer advances to the final four in KHSAA State Tournament
Bowling Green boys' soccer advances to the final four in KHSAA State Tournament
BG boys' soccer Widener duo
BG boys' soccer Widener duo