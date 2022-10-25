A Much Cooler Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time in nearly two weeks, widespread rain returned to South-Central KY Tuesday! Some places picked up more than .50″ of rain. While that won’t end our drought, it will put a nice dent in it. Expect drier, cooler conditions Wednesday.

More showers possible this weekend

Wednesday will feature low clouds hanging on along with rather breezy NW winds. This will result in cooler temperatures, with highs only in the upper 50s to around 60. Expect gradual clearing from west to east late Wednesday, setting us up for more sunshine Thursday. A warming trend is on the way for the end of the week as we get back into the low 70s Friday. At this time, we appear dry Friday evening for BGPD Trunk or Treat along with the WKU Homecoming parade.

Into the weekend, a new system arrives with more clouds and a chance for showers both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will drop into the cooler 60s. At this time, it looks dry for trick-or-treating Monday evening on Halloween!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Clouds giving way to sun late. Much cooler. High 58. Low 40. Winds NW at 12 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 67. Low 42. Winds NE at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 71. Low 49. Winds NE at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 76

Today’s Low: 60

Normal High: 68

Normal Low: 45

Record High: 90 (1921)

Record Low: 20 (1903)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.21″ (-2.97″)

Yearly Precip: 35.71″ (-5.67″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:56 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:04 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 44 /Small Particulate Matter:46 )

Mold Count: Low (4585 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (3)

Pollen: Low (3.5 - Ragweed)

