Police: Man used claw hammer in unprovoked attack

Andrew Hoke, 40, of Louisville, is charged with one count of assault. Louisville Metro police...
Andrew Hoke, 40, of Louisville, is charged with one count of assault. Louisville Metro police say he admitted to attacking a man on a Downtown Louisville street using a claw hammer as a weapon.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested on an assault charge after he allegedly used a hammer to attack a man in Downtown Louisville.

Andrew Hoke, 40, of Louisville, is charged with one count of assault.

Louisville Metro police say the attack happened just before 1 a.m. in the 300 block of W. Broadway near the Brown Hotel.

The arrest report says Hoke was inside his Toyota Tacoma pickup when he got out of the vehilce with a hammer, walked up to the victim and struck him on the top of his head with the claw end of the hammer.

Police say Hoke admitted to assaulting the victim and them said he hit the man multiple times over the head and other parts of his body before fleeing from the scene.

Hoke was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.

No medical condition was provided for the victim who LMPD says is being treated for head trauma.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wbko
UPDATE: Man killed in Bowling Green shooting identified
Man crashes car into lake at Basil Griffin Park and arrested on DUI charge.
Man arrested on DUI after crashing truck into water
Magnolia Street Halloween house brings freakshow to town
Magnolia Street Halloween house brings freakshow to town
Unseen Bowling Green hosted the very popular Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour for Adults,...
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention