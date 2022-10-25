BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cold front arrives later today, bringing showers and embedded thunderstorms along and ahead of it - mainly from 2-7pm. Main impacts include locally strong winds, small hail, and periods of heavy downpours.

Showers and storms likely later, some could be on the strong side!

A couple of storms could be strong later this afternoon, with a Marginal Risk for isolated severe in play. A Wind Advisory has also been posted for much of the area until 7pm CST. Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts in case something is issued! But it’s RAIN we need, and some places could pick up more than .50″. That won’t be enough to end our drought, but this rain should at least put a dent in it.

Cooler air returns for Wednesday before a bit of warming late week. There will be another chance for showers Saturday into Sunday with temps close to seasonal averages as we move closer to Halloween! At this time, there’s only a slight chance for a lingering shower at trick-or-treat time next Monday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Breezy with showers and a few thunderstorms likely late. High 76. Low 50. Winds S at 17 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High 60. Low 43. Winds W at 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 67. Low 45. Winds E at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 69

Normal Low: 45

Record High Today: 87 (1921)

Record Low Today: 24 (1981)

Sunrise: 7:02 a.m.

Sunset: 5:57 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.21″ (-2.53″)

So Far This Year: 35.71″ (-5.44″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14/Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 2.9 (Low)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

