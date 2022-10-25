Video: Bowling Green pediatrician talks about RSV and what symptoms to watch for

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Children’s hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies and some older adults with certain health conditions.

RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, childcare facilities, and businesses.

Now, hospital beds are filling up with little patients fighting RSV.

Pediatrician, Dr. Debra Sowell, with Graves Gilbert Clinic in Bowling Green sat down with WBKO’s Kelly Austin to talk about what RSV is and what symptoms to watch for in our children.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wbko
UPDATE: Man killed in Bowling Green shooting identified
Magnolia Street Halloween house brings freakshow to town
Magnolia Street Halloween house brings freakshow to town
Man crashes car into lake at Basil Griffin Park and arrested on DUI charge.
Man arrested on DUI after crashing truck into water
Unseen Bowling Green hosted the very popular Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour for Adults,...
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green
More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road.
Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek

Latest News

Graves Gilbert Clinic pediatrician discusses spike in RSV cases
Graves Gilbert Clinic pediatrician discusses spike in RSV cases
A FFR-CT scan is helping doctors detect cardiovascular problems earlier in patients.
Non-invasive heart scan helping Norton doctors detect cardiovascular problems
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month: A Med Center Health Oncologist talks about the deadly disease
To help stop the spread during the start of the pandemic, many people started staying home and...
Med Center psychiatrist weighs in on rise in U.S. suicide rates