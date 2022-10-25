Video: Bowling Green pediatrician talks about RSV and what symptoms to watch for

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Children’s hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies and some older adults with certain health conditions.

RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, childcare facilities, and businesses.

Now, hospital beds are filling up with little patients fighting RSV.

Pediatrician, Dr. Debra Sowell, with Graves Gilbert Clinic in Bowling Green sat down with WBKO’s Kelly Austin to talk about what RSV is and what symptoms to watch for in our children.

