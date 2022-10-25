WKU students voice their thoughts on Amendment #2

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky voters will be voting on Amendment #2 in a couple of weeks. Many Western Kentucky students were at Centennial Mall to figure out for themselves how they stand on issues like abortion, but do they know what exactly Amendment #2 will do for the Commonwealth?

Today on the campus of Western Kentucky University, volunteers of the pro-life, non-profit organization called, “Created Equal,” were handing out flyers and telling students about being pro-life.

With Amendment #2 being a consequential item on this year’s ballot, it gave WKU students a chance to really dive deep into what their stance is on abortion rights in Kentucky.

“Created Equal’s main mission is to make abortion unthinkable,” said Evangeline Abaffy, Programs Coordinator for Created Equal.

“We see the best way of doing that is to have one-on-one conversations with people because that is the only way of seeing true change. It is when people change their minds, not when just the law changes.”

With Amendment #2 on the ballot here in Kentucky, students who consider themselves to be “pro-choice” say that voting on the Amendment in the Commonwealth could impact the future as we know it.

“At the end of the day, this is the future that we are stuck with. The general lack of interest in young voters or people that just see something, and think it is too complex, really can ruin a good thing for people,” said Camryn Holland, a WKU Freshman.

“I honestly do not care what another woman does with her body, it is none of my business and none of my concern. The only thing I care about is that they are safe and they can make that choice for themselves,” said Elizabeth Lester, a WKU Senior.

Those who are “pro-life” say that it says more about a person’s character depending on what they vote on and what they vote for.

“I do think that this is a very important topic to have at the front of your mind when it comes to voting,” said Abaffy. “I know it is definitely at mine because it really tells the ethics of the person if they are willing to support infanticide or not.”

Regardless of how voters stand on issues like these, it is vital for them to know what they are voting on and what they are voting for when they head to the polls in a couple of weeks.

Election Day is in two weeks on November 8th, and early in-person voting will take place November 3rd-5th.

