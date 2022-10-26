8th graders experience the workforce hands-on at SCK Launch 2022

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The fifth-annual Southcentral Kentucky Launch Experience took place earlier today, October 16th, 2022, giving local eighth-graders a hands-on experience into their possible future careers.

With over 3000 students attending the event over a few days, SCK Launch hosted many local businesses and colleges for the students to get involved and to learn more about the vast career fields.

Meredith Rozanski, the Chief Operating Officer of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, says events like these help to shape the future of Southcentral Kentucky.

“It makes sense for us to do something that includes the whole region,” said Rozanski.

“We have companies from different counties here, as well. We just want to provide mass exposure to our students, so that they know, regardless of what county they are in, there is plenty of opportunities in our area and they can stay local.”

Rozanski also said that the bigger that Southcentral Kentucky gets, the larger the demand is for future careers.

“Our area is continuing to grow. We are seeing an increase in the number of students every year, which is very exciting for our companies,” said Rozanski.

“Because, as you know, I do not know anybody that is not looking for good people right now. This is a great way to get in front of the next generation of talent in our area.”

