Bowling Green Schools receive $5 million to purchase electric buses

Bowling Green Independent School District will soon replace 13 school buses with clean, zero...
Bowling Green Independent School District will soon replace 13 school buses with clean, zero emission models using funding from the EPA.(MGN)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Independent School District will soon replace 13 school buses with clean, zero emission models using funding from the EPA.

BGISD has been awarded $5.13 million and is one of ten Kentucky school districts to receive funding in 2022.

New electric buses and charging infrastructure are expected to be added to the BGISD fleet by the fall of 2023. Bowling Green Municipal Utilities (BGMU) will partner with the district to support the addition of bus charging stations.

Thirty-one Bowling Green buses currently transport students to and from eight school buildings within the city district. Many of the buses are used for both elementary and secondary routes, mornings and afternoons.

“The opportunity to obtain zero emission school buses was a no brainer for our schools and community. Our district spans seven square miles within the city limits, which means a lot of stop-and-go driving. Studies show the exhaust from diesel engines and this type of driving are a large contributor to air pollution. We want to do our part as a department and school district to help make our community a healthier and cleaner place to live for years to come,” said Director of Operations Cedric Browning.

The EPA funding is from the first round of a $5 million investment in clean buses from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021. Rebate applications were submitted from all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, and federally recognized Tribes. The 2022 rebate program will help schools replace approximately 2,500 school buses.

