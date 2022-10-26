BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning feels a lot cooler than what we saw yesterday. Temperatures are starting in the 40s for many of us, so grab the jacket on the way out!

Cloudy and breezy conditions today after much needed rain yesterday!

You won’t need the rain gear today - or through the next few days for that matter. We saw some much needed rain yesterday. Places west of I-65 got more rain than those east of it. Expect gradual clearing from west to east late today, setting us up for more sunshine Thursday. A warming trend is on the way for the end of the week as we get back into the low 70s Friday. At this time, we appear dry Friday evening for BGPD Trunk or Treat along with the WKU Homecoming parade.

Into the weekend, a new system arrives with more clouds and a chance for showers both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will drop into the cooler 60s. At this time, it looks dry for trick-or-treating Monday evening on Halloween!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Clouds giving way to sun late. Much cooler. High 60. Low 40. Winds NW at 12 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 67. Low 42. Winds NE at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 71. Low 49. Winds NE at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 68

Normal Low: 44

Record High Today: 85 (1919)

Record Low Today: 26 (2013)

Sunrise: 7:04 a.m.

Sunset: 5:55 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.51″

So Far This Month: 0.72″ (-2.25″)

So Far This Year: 36.22″ (-5.16″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14/Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 2.9 (Low)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

