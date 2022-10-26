Crime Stoppers: Marcus McCathren Murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say just after midnight on October 24th, 2022 officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Butler Way. When they arrived, they found 40-year-old Marcus McCathern with a gunshot wound.

Officers secured the scene and began lifesaving measures until they were relieved by Bowling Green Firefighters and Medical Center E-M-S, but McCathren did not survive.

Police are asking for your help identifying the vehicle shown and any possible occupants.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

