Crime Stoppers: Marcus McCathren Murder

Officers say 40-year-old Marcus McCathren was the man killed in the shooting in the 100 block...
Officers say 40-year-old Marcus McCathren was the man killed in the shooting in the 100 block of Butler Way shortly after midnight.(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say just after midnight on October 24th, 2022 officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Butler Way. When they arrived, they found 40-year-old Marcus McCathern with a gunshot wound.

Officers secured the scene and began lifesaving measures until they were relieved by Bowling Green Firefighters and Medical Center E-M-S, but McCathren did not survive.

Police are asking for your help identifying the vehicle shown and any possible occupants.

Police are asking for your help identifying the vehicle shown and any possible occupants.
Police are asking for your help identifying the vehicle shown and any possible occupants.(WBKO)
Police are asking for your help identifying the vehicle shown and any possible occupants.
Police are asking for your help identifying the vehicle shown and any possible occupants.(WBKO)
Police are asking for your help identifying the vehicle shown and any possible occupants.
Police are asking for your help identifying the vehicle shown and any possible occupants.(WBKO)

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Cave City Police and other agencies recovered drugs and other substances during a search...
Police: Drugs recovered in trafficking investigation involving juveniles
Unseen Bowling Green hosted the very popular Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour for Adults,...
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green
Simpson Co. Sheriff's Office investigate threat at Franklin-Simpson High School, campus deemed...
Authorities investigate threat at Franklin-Simpson High School
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

Cave City Police and other agencies recovered drugs and other substances during a search...
Police: Drugs recovered in trafficking investigation involving juveniles
Two Fayette Co. men are charged with child sexual exploitation offenses
Andrew Hoke, 40, of Louisville, is charged with one count of assault. Louisville Metro police...
Police: Man used claw hammer in unprovoked attack
wbko
UPDATE: Man killed in Bowling Green shooting identified