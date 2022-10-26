Franklin police looking for missing woman

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin Police Department is asking for help in locating Franklin native, Veronic Hines.

She was supposed to report to work at 4:40 a.m. and didn’t show. Hines was last seen by her family on the 24th in the late evening. Communication has been attempted multiple times and has been unsuccessful at this time.

Hines was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, black shirt, and blue or purple leggings with a black choker necklace. She also has tattoos of a baby footprint on her right arm and tattoos on her upper thigh. If you have any information, contact (270) 586-7167 or Kentucky State Police Dispatch at (270)586-8824.

