KSP looking for missing Taylor Co. man

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police asks for help in an ongoing investigation to find a missing person.

Officials say 26-year-old Pedro Diego from Campbellsville, was last seen at a friend’s house in Taylor County around 1 a.m. Saturday October 22.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Diego, contact KSP Post 15 at (270) 384-4796.

