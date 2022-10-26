KSP looking for missing Taylor Co. man

Diego has been missing since Oct. 22.
Diego has been missing since Oct. 22.(Kentucky State Police)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police asks for help in an ongoing investigation to find a missing person.

Officials say 26-year-old Pedro Diego from Campbellsville, was last seen at a friend’s house in Taylor County around 1 a.m. Saturday October 22.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Diego, contact KSP Post 15 at (270) 384-4796.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wbko
UPDATE: Man killed in Bowling Green shooting identified
Man crashes car into lake at Basil Griffin Park and arrested on DUI charge.
Man arrested on DUI after crashing truck into water
Magnolia Street Halloween house brings freakshow to town
Magnolia Street Halloween house brings freakshow to town
Unseen Bowling Green hosted the very popular Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour for Adults,...
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention

Latest News

Henkel identified as a source of Lost River suds, what’s next?
Henkel identified as a source of Lost River suds, what’s next?
Kentucky voters will be voting on Amendment #2 in a couple of weeks, and many Western Kentucky...
WKU students voice their thoughts on Amendment #2
An early look at Halloween
A Much Cooler Wednesday!
An early look at Halloween
Much Cooler Wednesday!