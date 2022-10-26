Police: Drugs recovered in trafficking investigation involving juveniles

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Cave City Police recovered drugs and other substances at a home search involving juveniles in a drug trafficking investigation.

On Tuesday, police received permission to search a home after collecting information where they allege that juveniles were trafficking in controlled substances.

During the search, police reported they found approximately 84.2 ounces of suspected marijuana, 44.39 ounces of suspected THC edibles, 25 dosage units of suspected THC vape cartridges, $1,059 cash and other items “indicative of trafficking in controlled substances.”

Police said the investigation is on-going and further charges are expected.

Cave City Police Department SRO J. Neal and K9 Officer G. Avery investigated, and were assisted by Officer S. Phillips and Detectives with the Barren River Drug Task Force.

