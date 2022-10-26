Rockfield Elementary teacher receives Valvoline Teacher Achievement Award

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ashley Buchanon, a teacher at Rockfield Elementary, received the Valvoline Teacher Achievement Award. She was selected by a peer at Rockfield to be nominated for the award.

As the first member of her family to attend and graduate college, the true passion she felt for teaching came from her father.

Ashley’s father left school after fourth grade to work on local farms when he was told that he was not intelligent enough to remain in school. He was good on the farm, but she believed there was so much more that he could do. It was later found out that he was legally blind and all his troubles in education were due to his inability to see. She took up teaching because she wanted to teach him how to read and write.

“I feel like what I learned with my dad and what I saw him experience, I don’t want my kids to experience. My own children, but also my kids, my students,” she said.

She seeks to find that piece of each child that makes them thrive, the things that they are good at. Her father was good at farming, and she imagines the possibilities if someone had seen and addressed his problem sooner. Ashley believes in the potential of every one of her students.

“Seeing the kids thrive, and knowing I was a part of that,” Buchanon said, “it does something for your heart.”

The Kentucky Department of Education and Valvoline Inc. announced Buchanon as one of 24 Kentucky educators as recipients of the honor. Every recipient is qualified to enter the competition to become the 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year.

The Kentucky Department of Education received 1,987 teacher nominations from all 171 school districts for this year.

For the first time in history, this was the first year that every school district in Kentucky nominated at least one educator from their ranks.

To add to this honor, Ms. Buchanon was also able to become involved with the GoTeachKY Ambassador Program.

This Ambassador Program is an initiative by KDE to recruit the next generation of teachers to address the nationwide teacher shortage.

“I am able to be more part of what’s happening here in Kentucky with our teacher shortage and things that are happening through the Go Teach Ambassador Program. Our goal is to recruit teachers and make them know how important they are; the ones that are already teaching but also go and talk to middle schools, high schools, and colleges and say if you don’t know about teaching, let me tell you, let me tell you how awesome it is,” Buchanon told WBKO News.

