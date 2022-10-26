Temperatures Warming Back Up!

Rain returns this weekend
By Shane Holinde
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures took a tumble Tuesday night as a cold front brought much needed rain into our area. Temperatures will slowly rebound in the days ahead until our next rain chance this weekend.

More sunshine for Thursday

Expect gradual clearing this evening, setting us up for more sunshine Thursday. A warming trend is on the way for the end of the week as we get back into the low 70s Friday. We will be dry Friday evening for BGPD Trunk or Treat along with the WKU Homecoming parade.

Our next system arrives late Saturday, spreading showers into the region. Occasional rain continues into Sunday, with scattered showers possibly lingering into Halloween Monday. After a warm Saturday, readings cool as we begin next week. More abundant sunshine returns Tuesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 65. Low 42. Winds NE at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 71. Low 46. Winds SE at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. A shower possible toward evening. High 73. Low 54. Winds E at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 54

Today’s Low: 47

Normal High: 68

Normal Low: 44

Record High: 85 (1919)

Record Low: 26 (2013)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.72″ (-2.36″)

Yearly Precip: 36.22″ (-5.27″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:55 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:05 a.m.

