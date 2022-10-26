Thieves use forklift to steal ATM from bank, police say

Police in Alabama say an ATM was stolen from a Regions Bank with the use of a forklift.
Police in Alabama say an ATM was stolen from a Regions Bank with the use of a forklift.(Gardendale Police Department)
By WBRC Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police in Alabama are working to track down an ATM that was stolen by thieves with the use of a forklift early Wednesday morning.

According to Gardendale Police Chief Scott Banks, the suspects used the forklift to steal the ATM from a Regions Bank.

Banks said the theft happened around 5 a.m.

Police were able to recover the machinery used in the heist but the ATM remains missing.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Simpson Co. Sheriff's Office investigate threat at Franklin-Simpson High School, campus deemed...
Authorities investigate threat at Franklin-Simpson High School
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Unseen Bowling Green hosted the very popular Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour for Adults,...
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green
wbko
UPDATE: Man killed in Bowling Green shooting identified

Latest News

This week’s JA People of Action features the WKU Alumni Association of Western Kentucky...
This week’s JA People of Action features the WKU Alumni Association of Western Kentucky University
A map shows the contested part of Ukraine. (Source: CNN)
Russia, NATO hold nuclear drills as Ukraine villages pounded
From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in...
3-year-old takes on miniature form as a university drum major
This week’s JA People of Action features the volunteers for Logan County High School’s Senior...
This week’s JA People of Action features the volunteers for Logan County High School’s Senior Semina
In March, 78-year-old Norma Thornton was arrested for giving food to the homeless in Bullhead...
‘I thought it was a joke’: Grandmother arrested for feeding homeless files lawsuit against city