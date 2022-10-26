This week’s JA People of Action features the WKU Alumni Association of Western Kentucky University

This week’s JA People of Action features the WKU Alumni Association of Western Kentucky...
This week’s JA People of Action features the WKU Alumni Association of Western Kentucky University
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This week’s JA People of Action features the WKU Alumni Association of Western Kentucky University.  The WKU Alumni Association partners with Junior Achievement each year to kick off WKU’s Homecoming celebration by creating awareness and generating support for Junior Achievement with the Chili & Cheese fundraiser.  This Homecoming tradition for WKU is a celebration with a cause: to inspire and prepare young people for success.

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Simpson Co. Sheriff's Office investigate threat at Franklin-Simpson High School, campus deemed...
Authorities investigate threat at Franklin-Simpson High School
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Unseen Bowling Green hosted the very popular Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour for Adults,...
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green
wbko
UPDATE: Man killed in Bowling Green shooting identified

Latest News

Ashley Buchanon, a Fourth Grade teacher at Rockfield Elementary, received the Valvoline Teacher...
Rockfield Elementary teacher receives Valvoline Teacher Achievement Award
Superintendent Rob Clayton Selected as 2022 Superintendent of the Year by the National...
Rob Clayton named National Superintendent of the Year by NASS group
Poppy's Field Trip
Poppy’s Field Trip visits Potter Gray Elementary
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month
VIDEO: BRASS member talks about help that is available for domestic violence victims