This week’s JA People of Action features the WKU Alumni Association of Western Kentucky University. The WKU Alumni Association partners with Junior Achievement each year to kick off WKU’s Homecoming celebration by creating awareness and generating support for Junior Achievement with the Chili & Cheese fundraiser. This Homecoming tradition for WKU is a celebration with a cause: to inspire and prepare young people for success.

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

