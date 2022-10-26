Two Fayette Co. men are charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested two different men from Fayette County on child sexual exploitation offenses.

Spencer L. Dobson, 34, was arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The investigation began after it was discovered that the suspect allegedly shared images of child exploitation online. The equipment used to commit the crimes was taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for further examination.

Dobson was charged with one count of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor which is a Class-D Felony punishable by one to five years in prison. Dobson was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.

Matthew R. Mullins, 28, is another man on charges related to child sexual abuse material. Mullins was also arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The investigation began after the suspect was discovered allegedly sharing images of child sexual exploitation online. The equipment used to commit the crimes was also seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for further examination.

Mullins was charged with one count of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor is a Class-D Felony punishable by one to five years in prison. He was also taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.

