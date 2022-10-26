WKU Football will play Ohio State next season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Earlier today it was officially put on the schedule that WKU Football will be traveling to another big 10 stadium, this time in Columbus, Ohio where they will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Ohio State Twitter page released the Buckeyes’ 2023 schedule with the Hilltoppers being their third opponent of the season.

WKU has been scheduling big ten schools over the past few years including Indiana and Michigan State. Since 2019, the Hilltoppers are 0-3 against the Big 10 with two losses to Indiana and a loss to Michigan State. This is the last Big 10 meeting scheduled so far through 2023.

The September 16th game between the Hilltoppers and the Buckeyes will be the first-ever matchup between these two teams.

