WKU Football will play Ohio State next season

WKU
WKU(WKU Hilltopper Baseball)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Earlier today it was officially put on the schedule that WKU Football will be traveling to another big 10 stadium, this time in Columbus, Ohio where they will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Ohio State Twitter page released the Buckeyes’ 2023 schedule with the Hilltoppers being their third opponent of the season.

WKU has been scheduling big ten schools over the past few years including Indiana and Michigan State. Since 2019, the Hilltoppers are 0-3 against the Big 10 with two losses to Indiana and a loss to Michigan State. This is the last Big 10 meeting scheduled so far through 2023.

The September 16th game between the Hilltoppers and the Buckeyes will be the first-ever matchup between these two teams.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Simpson Co. Sheriff's Office investigate threat at Franklin-Simpson High School, campus deemed...
Authorities investigate threat at Franklin-Simpson High School
Unseen Bowling Green hosted the very popular Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour for Adults,...
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Cave City Police and other agencies recovered drugs and other substances during a search...
Police: Drugs recovered in trafficking investigation involving juveniles

Latest News

Former UK Basketball player releases book 'Kentucky Hustler'
VIDEO: Former UK Basketball player releases book
Lauren Matthews named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week
Matthews tabbed C-USA Offensive Player of the Week
Hailassie makes tackle vs UAB
Hailassie earns C-USA Defensive Player of the Week honors
Kentucky became the first school to partner with the late Kobe Bryant's foundation, Mamba...
UK becomes first school to partner with Kobe Bryant’s foundation