Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters

Amendment 2 would add a line to Kentucky’s constitution saying it does not protect the right to...
Amendment 2 would add a line to Kentucky’s constitution saying it does not protect the right to abortion. Kentucky voters will be voting on the amendment on the November ballot.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - State lawmakers met Thursday morning to talk about a proposed amendment on abortion.

Amendment 2 would add a line to Kentucky’s constitution saying it does not protect the right to abortion. Kentucky voters will be voting on the amendment on the November ballot.

The legislature’s pro-life caucus met Thursday to discuss what they call misinformation about the amendment. They say “out-of-state interests” are skewing the issue and they are also spending a lot of money to lead people astray on this issue.

The question on the ballot asks voters if they want the state constitution to say there is nothing in there that secures a right to an abortion.

Lawmakers in the pro-life caucus say the amendment does not say all abortions will be banned.

“The amendment does not allow abortion or does not outlaw abortions. It does not outlaw abortions in all cases. Under current Kentucky law, abortion is legal if necessary to preserve the life or health of a pregnant woman,” said Rep. Nancy State, R-Brandenburg.

However, opponents say it’s the most restrictive abortion question on any ballot in the nation this year.

“The abortion question on the ballot in November is one of the most extreme in the nation,” said Chris Hartman with the Kentucky Fairness Alliance. “It would ban all abortion in Kentucky with no exceptions or rape, incest, or the life of a parent.”

So, both sides are claiming the other side is misleading voters.

The amendment was added to the ballot after passing the state legislature in 2021 with votes of 76 to 20 in the House and 32 to 6 in the Senate.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

