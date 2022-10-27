GRAPHIC: Fla. officer hit by car while directing traffic

GRAPHIC WARNING: Doctors can't say when or if the officer will be able to return to work. (WPBF, PORT ST LUCIE POLICE, CNN)
By WPBF Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WPBF) - A Florida police officer hit by a car while on duty is asking drivers to be more cautious. Though he’s recovering, he says his entire body still hurts a week after the incident.

Port St. Lucie Police Officer Richard Mazzio needs help getting around, as he recovers from being hit by a car Oct. 18 while on duty. Doctors are still trying to evaluate his injuries and can’t say when or if he’ll be able to return to work.

“I’m just happy to be alive, to be honest,” he said.

Mazzio was directing traffic after a car accident in a residential neighborhood when he was hit. He doesn’t remember the incident, and his bodycam doesn’t show much: one moment, he’s upright; the next, he’s not.

“I hit the bumper, and the bumper cut my knee. And I went on top of the car, on top of the windshield and flew into the swale,” he said.

Another officer’s bodycam shows that officer recognizing that Mazzio had been hit and running toward him. Mazzio can be heard screaming in pain as someone is yelling to call 911.

“Honestly, it brought a tear to my eye. You watch it and just wish people could be a little bit more cautious,” Mazzio said.

The officer wants to send a message to drivers: pay attention, especially in areas where people are working.

“Don’t rubberneck. Don’t be on your phone. Don’t be distracted,” he said.

Mazzio says in his more than 20 years on the job, he’s saved a few lives. He wonders if maybe that’s why he’s still around.

“Maybe this is the angels or people coming back, you know. It’s not my time. It’s just not my time,” he said.

The name of the driver who hit Mazzio has not been released, and no charges have been filed. Police say they are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WPBF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three weeks after getting married, Elisha and Abbie Perea’s home was burned to the ground.
BG police officers lose everything in house fire
Cave City Police and other agencies recovered drugs and other substances during a search...
Police: Drugs recovered in trafficking investigation involving juveniles
FILE - Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was...
Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body
The Franklin Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing woman, Veronica Hines.
UPDATE: Franklin woman found safe after reported missing
Unseen Bowling Green hosted the very popular Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour for Adults,...
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green

Latest News

Damage can be seen in villages on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Sunday Oct. 23,...
Ukraine: Evacuations intensify in Kherson; power sites hit
Doctors can't say when or if the officer will be able to return to work.
GRAPHIC: Officer hit by car on duty warns drivers to be more careful
Consumer spending, fueled by a healthy job market, and stronger U.S. exports likely restored...
GDP report unlikely to match Americans' economic reality
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom