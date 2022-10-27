Questionable water in Edmonson County explained

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live in Edmonson County, you might have noticed a change in your water.

Edmonson County Water District has had several factors working against them, in terms of providing clean water for the community.

For one, the removal of the dam caused the “Green River” to fall by six to seven feet.

The manager of Edmonson Co. Water said, “We didn’t have the volume in the river, Green River, that we normally have this time of year to help dilute that, so that made the water harder to treat.”

On top of the river being at only 30% of its regular volume, the yearly “winter draw down” caused a rush of ‘bad’ water from the bottom of the river to make its way into the water main.

Edmonson Co. Water treatment manager, Tim Brewster said, “The drawdown has been happening for 50 years now. It’s something we always anticipate to happen but we’ve never been in a situation before where the dam has been removed and it happened in the course of like three hours”

Many Edmonson Co. residents have been frustrated with their water issues.

Josie Thomas, one Edmonson Co. resident said, “When I turned on my filtered shower head, the first bit of water came out as an orange clay color.” then when she turned on the tub, it had a “green tint, almost like pond water, with a musty smell.”

“We just got a slug of really bad water coming off that lake into the water main,” said Brewster.

Residents say it has been slowly getting better. The water district says that this is because of the constant flushing of they have been doing.

“As of right now the issue is resolved at the treatment plant,” said Brewster.

There was never and will not be a boil water advisory in Edmonson County. Those with the water company say the water is safe to drink and should not cause negative health effects.

“We never did lose our chlorine residual. It’s just a taste and odor issue right now,” said Brewster.

Today, Governor Andy Beshear announced that over $217 million will be provided to support clean drinking water and infrastructure across Kentucky.

