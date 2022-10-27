Russellville man charged with drug possession after property catches fire

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville man has been charged with violating a burn ban ordinance and drug possession charges after authorities were called to his home.

Timothy Smotherman, 56, was charged with burn ban ordinance violation, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree arson and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Police reported that on Friday, Oct. 21, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1799 Stevenson Chapel Road for a structure fire call.

Deputies reported that Smotherman had started a fire outside the home that had spread to a single wide trailer, shed, detached garage and a vehicle destroying all property.

Police also reported that they found methamphetamine inside a bedroom belonging to Smotherman.

Smotherman was arrested on Wednesday after arrest warrants were obtained by police.

The investigation is still ongoing, and Smotherman remains housed in the Logan County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.