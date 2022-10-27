VIDEO: Harlem Wizards to visit Barren County for girls basketball team fundraiser

Piper Lindsey talks with Allie about the upcoming event. They will be at the barren County High School Gymnasium this Saturday, the 29th, at 7 P.M.
By Lauren McCally
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Harlem Wizards are coming to town!

The team will be at the Barren County High School Gymnasium on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. for a fundraising event.

“We saw these emails about them coming for fundraising events, mainly for community involvement, Pier Lindsey, the Head Basketball Coach for BCHS said, “When we saw that, we were like, Hey, let’s bring some excitement to the community and raise some money at the same time. And so we reached out to them, and they were able to come.”

Lindsey adds that there will also be a chili supper at 5 p.m. for people to join as well. It cost $7 and is all you can eat.

All proceeds from the game will benefit the Trojanette basketball team.

To purchase tickets for the game, click here. You can also visit harlemwizards.com for more information on the team.

