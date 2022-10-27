VIDEO: Local ‘Creepy Campus’ podcast highlights paranormal activity on college campuses

Doug Tate and Jeremy Cloyd talk to Allie about their podcast series, Creepy Campus, discussing ghost stories that happen at different universities around the US
By Lauren McCally
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Spooky Season is here and so are scary stories, including ones of WKU!

Doug Tate and Jeremy Cloyd creators of the podcast ‘Creepy Campus’ spoke with Allie about their podcast series that discusses ghost stories that happen at different universities around the US.

For more information about the podcast, click here.

