VIDEO: Local ‘Creepy Campus’ podcast highlights paranormal activity on college campuses

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Spooky Season is here and so are scary stories, including ones of WKU!

Doug Tate and Jeremy Cloyd creators of the podcast ‘Creepy Campus’ spoke with Allie about their podcast series that discusses ghost stories that happen at different universities around the US.

For more information about the podcast, click here.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.