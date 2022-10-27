Warmer for today, but rain is on the way this weekend

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a freezing start to the day today - so bundle up! Many of us are seeing temperatures near or below the freezing mark. We stay cold through the morning, but at least we’re warmer this afternoon!

Sunshine is expected for most of our day today, so that will help us warm to the mid 60s later. It will also be breezy at times with winds between 10-15mph at times. We’re warmer for Friday but rain arrives this weekend. Stray showers are possible through the daytime on Saturday, but more widespread showers are likely for Sunday. Neither day will be an all out washout, but it certainly is rain that we need. Isolated showers are in the forecast for Halloween Day, so it might not be a bad idea to make sure the kids have an umbrella for any activities planned. Temperatures will stay in the 60s and low 70s for most of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 65. Low 42. Winds NE at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 71. Low 44. Winds SE at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. A shower possible toward evening. High 73. Low 54. Winds E at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 68

Normal Low: 44

Record High Today: 85 (1919)

Record Low Today: 26 (2013)

Sunrise: 7:04 a.m.

Sunset: 5:55 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.51″

So Far This Month: 0.72″ (-2.25″)

So Far This Year: 36.22″ (-5.16″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14/Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 2.9 (Low)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

