Warren County Composite MTB places 4th overall in state

By Lauren Floyd
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County 6th-12th grade mountain biking team achieved a fourth-place finish overall in the state out of 15 teams. The state championship took place in Elizabethtown, KY on October 23rd.

“Our ranking is especially notable considering we compete against several teams that have nearly twice as many high-schoolers as we do and they have more established programs,” says Scott Duvall, Team Director of WCHR. “In addition to coming in fourth overall, we had two riders who were first in their division and several riders who achieved a podium (top three finish) throughout the season. All of our riders have seen improvement and the future is bright!”

The Warren County Composite “Hollow Riders” began competing in the Tennessee MTB league in 2017. This is WCHR’s second season in the KICL (Kentucky Interscholastic Cycling League). The 2022 team had 18 riders from numerous county schools and homeschools and 12 volunteer coaches, Head Coach is Philip Schmidt. Area counties without an MTB team can race with the Hollow Riders. The team motto is stronger bodies, minds, and community through the competitive sport of mountain biking.

