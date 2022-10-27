Warren East advances to the 4th Regional Volleyball Final for the first time in school History

Logan County vs Warren East 4th Region Semifinals
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren East volleyball beats Logan County 3-2 to make it to the 4th Region Finals for the first time in school history.

This game was insane from start to finish. Logan county dominated the first set winning 25-to-8. East settled down and won the second set 25-18 with a kill from Makenna Rine. The lady raiders went on to win the third set with the Lady Cougars’ shot soaring over the out-of-bounds line as east won that set 25-21.

Warren East had the advantage in most of the 4th set but the heart of the cougars wouldn’t die as the shot by the lady raiders couldn’t make it over the net, giving Logan the win 25-21.

To the fifth set we go.

East is up 13-11 but they couldn’t return the ball back over, letting the Lady Cougars get within two.

East received the ball as Cayden Vandiver set up Bayleigh Young for the kill and the win.

Warren East avenges its 2006 semifinal loss to Logan County and advances to the regional championship for the first time in school history.

They will play Bowling Green Thursday night in the 4th Region Championship Game at 6:30.

