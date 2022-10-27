Weekend Starts Warmer!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a frosty start, we warmed up Thursday under plenty of sunshine. The warming trend continues as we close out the week.

Friday looks warmer!

Friday is shaping up to be a great start to the weekend, seeing temperatures near 70 for the high and lows in the 40s. For those of you headed out to the WKU Homecoming parade or the BGPD Trunk or Treat, you might want to grab a light jacket for when that sun goes down. Saturday, another repeat day of gorgeous weather. High around 70 and lows in the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies.

As we head into the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday we start to see rain work its way into our area. Any early morning plans for Sunday I would have that rain jacket handy. For those of you trying to make plans for Halloween, shower are possible as we head into the evening. Those kiddos might need a rain jacket going into those Trick or Treat activities! Starting Tuesday we will see temperatures increase with highs going back into the 70s before our next rain chance Thursday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 71. Low 44. Winds SE at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. High 73. Low 54. Winds SE at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Periods of rain and cooler. High 66. Low 51. Winds S at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 65

Today’s Low: 34

Normal High: 68

Normal Low: 44

Record High: 87 (1919)

Record Low: 25 (1988)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.72″ (-2.48″)

Yearly Precip: 36.22″ (-5.39″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:54 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:06 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 31 /Small Particulate Matter: 22)

UV Index: Moderate (3)

