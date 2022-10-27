Women indicted in death of Scottsville man

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Two women were indicted Wednesday by a Allen County Grand Jury in the death of a Scottsville man in September.

Annissa Stanton, 28, of Nashville, Tennessee, was indicted on the charges of murder, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device, possession of an open alcohol beverage in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of alcohol in a dry territory, operating on a suspended operator’s license, first-degree criminal mischief, failure to wear a seatbelt, speeding and first-degree disorderly conduct.

Desiree O’Neal, 34, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, was indicted on the charges of second-degree manslaughter and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

Police said they responded to an injury accident on Sept. 1 at the intersection of U.S. 31-E and Kentucky Highway 100 where Vernon Cooper, 78, was killed.

Police said a 2017 Nissan driven by Stanton failed to stop at a red traffic light when a 2005 Buick driven by Cooper came into the path of Stanton and her passenger, O’Neil.

Stanton remains in the Allen County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond and O’Neal remains in jail on a $30,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.