Austin Reed added to Manning Award watch list

By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Earlier today, it was announced that WKU quarterback Austin Reed was added to the manning award watch list.

Reed has completed 224 of his 320 passing attempts for a total of 2,442 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 174 yards and a team-high six touchdowns.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.

Finalists for the Manning Award will be released on Thursday, Dec. 1, And the winner is scheduled to be announced following the college football playoff national championship. The finalist will be determined by a select panel of national media covering college football, as well as each of the Mannings.

Reed and the Hilltoppers will take on North Texas in the annual homecoming game tomorrow afternoon. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast live on Stadium.

