Bowling Green loses in heartbreaking fashion in State Semifinals

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Boys Soccer team suffered a heartbreaking defeat to St. Xavier, 2-1, with three seconds left in the first overtime.

“It’s over today, but Dr. Seuss said it ‘best don’t be upset because it’s over, be glad because it happened’ and we’re extremely happy that we were able to go on this ride together,” head coach Craig Widener said.

Like most of the teams the Purples have faced in the State Tournament, they have faced the Tigers already this season. Back at the beginning of September, the Purples pulled out a 1-0 victory.

The Tigers came into this game not giving up a goal to either they faced in the tournament, outscoring their opponents 6-0. Bowling Green came off the back of two victories that came down to penalty kicks.

Five minutes into the game, the tigers catch the purples slipping on defense as Stone Work catches the ball off of the ricochet, from Jackson Rodgers blocking it, and boots it in for the early lead. 1-0 St. Xavier.

Then in the 19th minute, Yaredi Yaredi got behind the tigers defense and knocks it in for the goal and ties it back up at one.

Towards the end of the first half the Tigers were looking to score but it bounces off the back of the purple and Jackson Rodgers is there to scoop it up. The Tigers had many good shots that just didn’t connect.

It was 1-1 heading into halftime.

In the second half the Tigers were putting constant pressure on the Purples as Rodgers got multiple saves including getting the stop twice in one play.

BG had the perfect opportunity to score the go ahead goal but it slipped past Nolva Mulumba, off the pass from Tomas Gonzaga, and went out of bounds.

This game, like every other Purples tournament game, went into overtime. In OT, the first team to score a goal wins.

With ten seconds left Frankie Klein threw a far overhead pass with the ball bouncing off of bodies and Trip Campbell is there in the perfect spot, kicks it in for the goal and the win.

“From my experience, anyway, this one is going to hurt really bad until Saturday when the state championship game is played. And then everything else is going to settle down and they will realize how magical the ride was and how not everybody gets to do this,” Widener said.

Bowling Green loses a heartbreaker 2-1 ending their amazing season as St. Xavier advances to the state championship game.

