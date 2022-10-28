Lady Purples volleyball sweeps the 4th Region to become back-to-back champs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Lady Purples take the match in three sets over Warren East to become back-to-back 4th Region champions.

Bowling Green made quick of the first set 25 to 13 with a tip over the middle blocker by Amirra Bailey.

The Lady Raiders weren’t going anywhere though. It was back and forth the entire second set. A crosscourt kill by Kaytlin Miller cut the Purples lead to only one. Both teams rally, but the Purples take set two 25 to 19.

Third set, Lily-Kate Carver came in strong on the outside with a smash over the back line. The Lady Raiders answered with a back row kill by Makenna Rine making it a three-point game, but Claire Lawless came in with an ace to take the third set 25 to 19.

It was a hard-fought battle for both teams, but the Lady Purples win in three straight sets.

Lady Purples head coach Tim Sharp says, “From day one when we came in three years ago they lacked a little bit of confidence and just started working hard, gaining a little bit of confidence, continue to grow, and this is all about the kids. This is all for them.”

Senior libero Kenzie Austin says, “I think last year going this far really made us want to push even harder. Just keep going further than we went last year. We’ve worked really hard and we just want to keep going.”

Bowling Green will host Elizabethtown in the first round of the state tournament on Monday.

