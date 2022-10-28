Med Center Health hosts a ribbon-cutting for their newest addition “The Women’s Pavilion”

By Lindsey Jenkins
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On October 28th, Med Center Health celebrated a ribbon-cutting of their newest facility.

Alongside ‘Woman’s Health Specialists,’ they welcomed ‘The Women’s Pavilion’ to Bowling Green.

‘The Women’s Pavilion’ is dedicated to serving the needs of women throughout all phases of their lives.

One speaker expanded on the privileges this facility will bring.

Instead of sending his patients to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville for a ‘high-risk pregnancy’ or breast cancer, Dr. Charles S. Dietrich, a Med Center Gynecologic Oncologist, can now do it all here in Bowling Green.

”Cancer is disruptive enough without having to transport yourself several hours away to get your care. This is an incredible opportunity for the community and patients in this area to be able to come to them rather than for them to come to us,” said Dr. Dietrich.

‘The Women’s Facility’ has been open since April 25th.

Today’s ceremony was meant to introduce the community to their newest facility and put its official stamp on the Bowling Green map.

