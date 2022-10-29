BGPD arrest suspect in murder of Marcus McCathren

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man has been arrested for the murder of Marcus McCathren.

Today, the Bowling Green Police Department arrested Torian L. Jackson of Bowling Green for the murder of McCathren.

He was shot and killed early Monday morning on October 24th as he walked on Butler Way.

Jackson is currently in the Warren County Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.