Football Friday Night, 10-28-22

Week 11 of high school football has officially concluded as there were huge overtime victories and winning streaks broken all in one night.

FFN week 10: Logan County vs South Warren

Final

Logan County 27

South Warren 17

FFN Week 10: Thomas Nelson vs Warren Central

Final

Thomas Nelson 0

Warren Central 40

FFN Week 11: Warren East wins in OT to finish 10-0 in regular season play

Final/OT

Daviess County 48

Warren East 49

FFN Week 11: Greenwood wins big over Apollo

Final

Apollo 12

Greenwood 49

FFN Week 11: Bowling Green falls on the road to St. X

Final

Bowling Green 0

St. Xavier 31

FFN Week 11: Metcalfe County defeats Kentucky Country Day to go undefeated for the second time in school history

Final/OT

Kentucky Country Day 28

Metcalfe County 29

FFN Week 11: Wildcats defense showed up big as Franklin-Simpson defeats Glasgow

Final

Glasgow 14

Franklin-Simpson 24

FFN Week 11: Bradley Hood earns 100th win as the Patriots Head Coach as Allen County-Scottsville defeats the Barren County Trojans

Final

Allen County-Scottsville 18

Barren County 14

