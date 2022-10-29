Football Friday Night, 10-28-22
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Week 11 of high school football has officially concluded as there were huge overtime victories and winning streaks broken all in one night. We wrap up regular season play as Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day are joined by Isaac Calvert making his debut on Football Friday Night to break down all of the matchups.
Final
Logan County 27
South Warren 17
Final
Thomas Nelson 0
Warren Central 40
Final/OT
Daviess County 48
Warren East 49
Final
Apollo 12
Greenwood 49
Final
Bowling Green 0
St. Xavier 31
Final/OT
Kentucky Country Day 28
Metcalfe County 29
Final
Glasgow 14
Franklin-Simpson 24
Final
Allen County-Scottsville 18
Barren County 14
