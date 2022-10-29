Knoxville mayor makes bet with Lexington mayor on outcome of UT-UK game
Mayor Indya Kincannon challenged Mayor Linda Gorton to a friendly wager on the outcome of the Tennessee game against Kentucky
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bring it on, Lexington! Knoxville mayor Inyda Kincannon challenged Lexington mayor Linda Gorton to a friendly wager on the outcome of Tennessee’s game against Kentucky on Saturday.
Kincannon posted to Twitter about the bet. The loser of the game will ship a bottle of the state’s liquor to the winner.
If Tennessee comes out on top, Gorton will forward a bottle of Kentucky bourbon to Kincannon. If Kentucky wins, Kincannon will ship a bottle of Tennessee whiskey to Gorton.
“I like to sip a nice Kentucky bourbon,” Kincannon said. “So, I can’t wait to watch our Tennessee Vols win.”
