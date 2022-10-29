KSP investigating fatal crash in Meade County that left 2 dead

Brandenburg, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Meade County.

The Kentucky State Police Commercial Enforcement Division was requested by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a two-vehicle fatal collision on KY 79 near KY 313 in Brandenburg.

The beginning investigation shows a 2002 Mazda Protégé driven by 38-year-old Kristin Sowder of Brandenburg was traveling south on KY 79. Sowder’s vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of a 2005 Mack truck driven by 49-year-old Robert Stidham of Mauckport, Indiana. Sowders car left the roadway and overturned.

The Meade County Coroner’s Officer pronounced Sowder dead at the scene. A 4-year-old juvenile passenger was transported to Kosair Children’s Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The Meade County EMS transported Stidham to Baptist Health Hardin with possible injuries.

