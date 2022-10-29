KSP investigating fatal crash in Meade County that left 2 dead

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police(WAVE News)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Brandenburg, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Meade County.

The Kentucky State Police Commercial Enforcement Division was requested by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a two-vehicle fatal collision on KY 79 near KY 313 in Brandenburg.

The beginning investigation shows a 2002 Mazda Protégé driven by 38-year-old Kristin Sowder of Brandenburg was traveling south on KY 79.  Sowder’s vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of a 2005 Mack truck driven by 49-year-old Robert Stidham of Mauckport, Indiana. Sowders car left the roadway and overturned.

The Meade County Coroner’s Officer pronounced Sowder dead at the scene.  A 4-year-old juvenile passenger was transported to Kosair Children’s Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.  The Meade County EMS transported Stidham to Baptist Health Hardin with possible injuries.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three weeks after getting married, Elisha and Abbie Perea’s home was burned to the ground.
Bowling Green police officers lose everything in house fire
Two women indicted in the death of a Scottsville man
Women indicted in death of Scottsville man
Timothy Smotherman
Russellville man charged with drug possession after property catches fire
Cave City Police and other agencies recovered drugs and other substances during a search...
Police: Drugs recovered in trafficking investigation involving juveniles
Unseen Bowling Green hosted the very popular Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour for Adults,...
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green

Latest News

More beneficial rainfall arrives Sunday
Weekend Begins Dry, Ends Wet!
More welcome rainfall on tap for Sunday
Weekend begins dry, ends wet!
The WKU homecoming parade kicked off homecoming weekend with a game against the North Texas...
WKU’s annual homecoming parade
Aaron Brown is the Director of Recovery Services at the Men’s Addiction Recovery Campus (MARC)...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Aaron Brown