Weekend begins dry, ends wet!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday featured sensational autumn weather! Things look nice for Saturday before rain and a few rumbles of thunder returns to the region Sunday.

Warm start to November

Saturday will be another repeat day of gorgeous weather. High around 70 and lows in the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies.

As we head into the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday we start to see rain work its way into our area. Any early morning plans for Sunday I would have that rain jacket handy. For those of you trying to make plans for Halloween, shower are possible as we head into the evening. Those kiddos might need a rain jacket going into those Trick or Treat activities! Starting Tuesday we will see temperatures increase with highs going back into the 70s before our next rain chance Thursday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. High 71. Low 54. Winds SE at 7 mph.

SUNDAY: Periods of rain and cooler. High 66. Low 54. Winds SE at 8 mph.

MONDAY (Halloween): Cloudy with scattered light showers. High 68. Low 51. Winds S at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 73

Today’s Low: 40

Normal High: 67

Normal Low: 43

Record High: 86 (1927)

Record Low: 20 (1878)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.72″ (-2.59″)

Yearly Precip: 36.22″ (-5.50″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:53 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:07 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 38 /Small Particulate Matter: 28)

UV Index: Moderate (3)

